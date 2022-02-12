Farmers’ Federation unveils five-year strategic plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – The Kenya National Farmers’ Federation (KENAFF) has launched its 2022 -2026 Strategic Plan aimed at transforming and growing the agriculture sector for enhanced food and nutrition security, improved incomes and better livelihoods for farmers.

To achieve this, the federation has outlined seven pillars which include enhancing lobby, advocacy, and policy action, enhancing member services and contributing to a sustainable Kenyan agri-food system.

It has also committed to leveraging the energy, enthusiasm, innovation and knowledge of the youth and women to drive value chain development and commercialization, conduct farmer-driven climate action and resilience building against shocks and emergencies, promote the use of data innovations in agriculture, and establish partnerships and collaborations.

Giving his remarks during the launch, KENNAF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Daniel M’Mailutha said, “through this plan, we intend to leverage millions of our members, and the enthusiasm and determination of Kenyan farmers to build quality lives for their families in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030”.

To measure the success of the strategic interventions over the next five years, KENNAF hopes to achieve; a 500 per cent increase in revenue sources and a debt-free federation by 2026, enhanced leadership and governance at all development levels.

The federation also expects increased participation of farmer representation, improved member satisfaction and have a 65 per cent increase in membership with particular focus on the youth, women and other vulnerable and marginalized groups.

“I commend KENAFF for the commitment to mobilize and organize farmers from all over Kenya for production and marketing as well as to speak in one voice to the national and county governments,” said Jane Njuguna ,Deputy Director, Research & Development, Kenya Forestry Research Institute(KEFRI).

During the launch, the federation also unveiled a 10-year KENAFF Farm Forestry and Afforestation Programme, (KENAFF FF&AP), which intends to mobilize Kenyan farmers from all the 47 counties to plant 10 billion trees over the next ten years (2021 to 2030).

The program further seeks to promote and entrench the tree value chain in Kenya’s agricultural sector; promote other climate enhancing practices including sustainable land management practices, fodder banking, climate-responsive farming systems, and payment for ecosystem services.