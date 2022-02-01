Ezekiel Mutua loses petition challenging dismissal from KFCB

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb – The High Court has thrown out a petition by Ezekiel Mutua challenging his dismissal at the helm of the Kenya Film Classification Board in August last year.
In her ruling, Justice Maureen Onyango stated that the board acted “ultra vires( in excess of it’s powers) to appoint the applicant for a term of five years as he had exhausted the threshold of two terms of three years each.”
Justice Onyango further ruled that “appointing him for a term of five years is in contravention of Mwongozo and the Board’s HR Manual. Therefore the letter of appointment dated 14th July 2021 appointing him is null and void.”
“Given the above, the orders of certiorari ( declaration to nullify the decisions to send him on terminal leave) and prohibition were not granted.”
Following his dismissal, Mutua had sued the government terming the move as unfair.