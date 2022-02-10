Ex-US military officer Charles Matoke get boost from Abagusii elders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Feb 10 – The Abagusii council of elders have endorsed Charles Matoke, a former US Military officer for the Kisii Gubernatorial seat.

During the ceremony, Matoke who is also a Kenyan citizen was installed as an elder.

He is among the ten aspirants who have shown interest to run for the gubernatorial position in the succession politics which has seen Governor James Ongwae being in office for two terms.

Being his first time to get into politics, the thirty-six-year-old ex-military officer said that he wants to change the demographics of Kisii county politics.

He indicated that he will be proving that if the youth are given space, they will lead the county and at the same time change the mindset that the top seat is only reserved for people of age.

During the installation at Itibo Village in Kisii, Matoke said if given a chance he will take the county to great heights by working on innovation projects.

“I Have come to ask my people to give me the mantle to lead them, am ready to be your leader and serve you,” he said.

He said that after consultation, the elders allowed him to pursue with his dream.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Abagusii Council of elders chairman Naftal Ombega said the endorsement of Matoke from his clan (Nyaribari) will be fully supported by everyone and welcomed him to politics.

He said the traditional rituals are done during the ceremony for nourishment and bless him as he starts the new political journey.

Ombega said that Matoke is the first aspirant from Nyaribari Masaba who has shown interest in governorship.

He noted that for this country to prosper the leaders should leave voters to make their decision.

Those who are in the race are Manson Oyongo , Chris Obure, Simba Arati, Alfred Nyangweso, Prof Sam Ongeri, Rachael Otundo, Charles Matoke, Joash Maangi, Janet Ong’era, Patrick Lumumba among others.

The law stipulates that state officers and public officers must resign at least six months before the date of the General Election.

On February 3, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered civil servants eying elective seats in the August polls to resign.

In Kisii County more than five officials resigned e.g Vincent Sawe, Kodek Migiro, , Duke Echate , Charles Onyancha among others.