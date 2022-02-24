Ex-Moi Girls School Student convicted of Deadly 2017 Arson jailed for 5yrs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Former Moi Girls School Nairobi student convicted of manslaughter in the 2017 arson incident that killed nine pupils has been jailed for five years.

While making her ruling, Justice Stella Mutuku stated that she arrived at the decision since the former student committed the offence when she was a minor at 14 years of age.

Justice Mutuku pointed out that she was also guided by the law and authorities from the Court of Appeal and probation report.

She observed that parents of the victims lost their children who were at a tender age and their lives will never be the same again.

The sentence will now start running from the time she was convicted of manslaughter in December 2021 when she was found guilty.

Before the incident, the suspect was said to have attempted to commit suicide more than twice before she resorted to setting a dormitory in the school on fire.

Detectives had established that in one instance, the student had unsuccessfully attempted to kill herself by swallowing a detergent.

The fire is said to have started from the suspect’s cubicle before it quickly spread to adjacent ones and eventually destroyed the entire dormitory housing more than 300 Form I students.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The school then had a population of more than 1,000 students.