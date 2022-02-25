EU state bordering Ukraine agree to open borders to fleeing Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – European Union Member States bordering Ukraine have agreed to open their borders for Kenyans fleeing the conflict with Russia.

This followed negotiations with Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau that took place on Friday.

The Ministry earlier released a statement that all the 201 Kenyans in the Ukraine are safe even as the Russian invasion continues.

Through a statement, the Ministry stated that there are 183 Kenyan students in the country and a further eighteen permanent residents.

The government advised Kenyan citizens living in Ukraine to consider leaving the country and stay away until further notice.

A statement from the Kenyan embassy in Vienna Austria, the nearest embassy to Ukraine further advised those wishing to stay to exercise increased caution.

“All Kenyans living or studying in Ukraine are hereby advised to urgently consider leaving and stay away until further notice,” reads the statement.

This comes even as Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan on Thursday requested a statement from the Foreign Affairs office, in regard to measures being taken to bring back Kenyans caught up in the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Hassan explained that a number of Kenyans studying and working in Ukraine had been trapped there, saying there is an urgent need to intervene due to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

She also asked the government to consider relocating the citizens to safer regions within Ukraine or to peaceful nations that neighbour Ukraine.

Thursday morning the Russian Federation commenced a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine, in what is being referred to as an unwarranted military assault, involving the unrestricted use of missiles and explosives in targeted regions within Ukraine.