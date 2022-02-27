Connect with us

EU Foreign Policy chief, Jaishankar discuss how India can contribute to de-escalation efforts in Ukraine

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles and discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts.

“Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Russia bears full responsibility for this act of aggression and all the destruction and loss of life it will cause. It will be held accountable for its actions,” the statement read.

The statement noted that Russia’s military attack against Ukraine – an independent and sovereign State – is a flagrant violation of international law and the core principles on which the international rules-based order is built.

The EU calls on the international community to demand from Russia the immediate end of this aggression, which endangers international peace and security at a global scale, according to the statement.

