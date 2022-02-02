Connect with us

Capital News
A screen grab from an amatuer video showing the abduction of Ethiopian businessman Samson Teklemichael in Nairobi in November 2021.

Africa

Ethiopian ambassador calls for speedy probe into abduction of Samson Teklemichael in Nairobi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 2- Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem has called on the Kenyan government to help trace businessman Samson Teklemichael who was allegedly abducted three months ago in Kileleshwa area.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Alem said that the embassy had approached the Kenyan authorities over the disappearance of the businessman, but they are yet to make inroads.

According to a video captured by bystanders, a man believed to be Teklemichael who was driving a Bentley was stopped by unknown men in civilian clothes in the presence of a man wearing a traffic police uniform before being bundled into a Subaru Forester. He has never been seen to date.

“The tragedy that happened on November 19 which is now closer to three months has shocked not only Ethiopians but Kenyans. It took place in broad daylight in Kileleshwa in the presence of the public and traffic police and we have not seen our national Samson Teklemichael since then,” Ethiopia’s envoy to Kenya said.

The Ethiopian ambassador expressed concerns over the slow progress in the investigation noting that Teklemichael’s family and the Ethiopian government are suffering following his abduction.

“For the past three months his family, his children are in distress and the bigger Ethiopian community is in distress as well. We want our people to be relieved. On our side, we won’t relent until the whereabouts of our national and citizen Samson is known.

“The investigations has taken longer period. Three months is not short, we are concerned and this concern of the mission of the embassy is shared among Ethiopians from various walks of life who would like to see Samson back with his family and his community,” he added.

