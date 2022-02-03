18 applicants for EACC jobs shortlisted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted eighteen candidates for member of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In the notice, the commission stated that interviews are now set to be conducted for three days from next week Wednesday.

The shortlisted candidates have been instructed to carry their National Identity Cards, academic and professional certificates and clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and a registered Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

More to follow ….