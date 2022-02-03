Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Integrity Centre building which houses the EACC. /CFM

Kenya

18 applicants for EACC jobs shortlisted

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted eighteen candidates for member of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In the notice, the commission stated that interviews are now set to be conducted for three days from next week Wednesday.

The shortlisted candidates have been instructed to carry their National Identity Cards, academic and professional certificates and clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and a registered Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

More to follow ….

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Transparency International says Kenya graft war stagnated

NAIROBI Kenya Jan 25 -Kenya has largely stagnated in the fight against corruption, Transparency International Kenya says in its latest report. According to the...

January 25, 2022

Kenya

Anthony Muchiri sworn in as PSC Chairperson for 6-year term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri has been sworn as Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC). Mwaniki was sworn in at...

December 22, 2021

Kenya

Mshimba, Wanjiru take oath as EACC commissioners after House approval

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Retired Colonel Alfred Mutweta Mshimba and Monica Wanjiru were sworn in on Tuesday as new commissioners of the Ethics...

December 14, 2021

Fifth Estate

JUDY NJINO: Your right, your role-Say No to corruption

With the International Anti-Corruption Day held on 9 December, it is time once again to renew commitments to fighting corruption. The war against corruption...

December 13, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Halakhe Waqo joins Raila’s ODM party for 2022 elective seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30- Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Executive Officer Halakhe Wako is among new entrants to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)...

November 30, 2021

Top stories

6 Homa Bay county officials and suppliers arrested over Sh85mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three Home Bay County Government officials and three suppliers over Sh85...

November 15, 2021

Kenya

PSC Vice Chair among 12 candidates shortlisted for vacant Chairperson slot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Public Service Commission (PSC) Vice Chairperson Charity Kisotu is among 12 candidates who have been shortlisted for the position...

November 4, 2021

Top stories

EACC to review Judiciary systems to identify and seal corruption loopholes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC)  is set to undertake a review of the Judiciary’s  systems on policies,...

November 3, 2021