Kenya

DPP seeks order to hold US-Kenya dual citizen wanted in Rwanda for fraud

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has filed an application seeking an order to hold a US-Kenyan citizen Nathan Ndung’u wanted in Rwanda over fraud.

Ndung’u was convicted and handed five years in jail over fraud and illegal selling of property.

Prosecuting counsel Catherine Mwaniki told principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi that Ndungu was convicted in absentia in February 2012 and the government of Rwanda has been looking for him until he was arrested on January 31 as he arrived from the US.

“THAT Republic of Rwanda tried him in absentia where the court convicted in absentia for selling property belonging to another person, coupled with fraud as well as deceit and sentenced him to five (5) years imprisonment,” the prosecutions said.

Mwaniki said that the fugitive was convicted for an offense of selling properties belonging to a different person.

She added that the Republic of Rwanda has indicated that they are in the process of forwarding the formal Extradition Request to the Republic of Kenya.

She applied that the court gives an order to police to hold him for a period of 21 days to enable the State file an application for extradition.

However, the application by the DPP was strongly opposed by Ndungu’s lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta who argued that their client has been traveling in and out of the country for 10 years since the judgement was passed.

They urged the court to ignore the said warrant issued to The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to their client saying he is not a flight risk.

Ndungu’s lawyers argued that their client holds both the Kenyan and US citizenship and has been engaging in business in the country.

They added that their client will not leave the jurisdiction of the court if granted bail.

The court moved the ruling to Friday and ordered police to ensure Ndung’u’s medical needs are attended to.

