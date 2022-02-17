Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto when he presented a bus to Ngurweini Secondary School in Kandara on February 15, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto swallows his ‘no singe cow in DRC’ remarks after local and international outrage

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has apologized to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following his remarks that the country has “no single cow”, in what has sparked outrage, including from there.

His response comes following mounting pressure from a section of leaders and DRC citizens as well as politicians, including his main competitor in the August presidential race Raila Odinga who said he must apologize.

“My speech was informal, and my use of certain effects was purely to underscore the magnitude of the opportunity and the urgency of the moment to a local audience. It was not intended to be disrespectful in any way.” Said Ruto in a statement released by Hussein Mohamed, Communication Director, WSR Presidential Campaign.

While regretting the discontent caused by his remarks on milk production in DRC Ruto stated that informal speech was misconstrued.

Ruto assured the DRC that he respects the country and expressed regret over the “misunderstanding” brought about by his comments.

“I regret any misunderstanding that may have arisen on account of my speech, and take this opportunity to assure the government and people of the DRC of my profound admiration and high regard,” Ruto added

Mohamed said that on “ speaking to Kenyan dairy producers on the opportunities that exist in meeting the dairy products demand by the DRC, Ruto sought to emphasize on the UDA plan to increase productivity in the dairy and other agricultural sectors”

Mohamed further acknowledged the existence of greater market “offering possibilities of mutual gain for the countries of our region”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added that leaders under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are on the forefront in encouraging Kenyan citizens to seize all emerging opportunities and harness our regional integration to exchange goods, services, skills and technologies.

“In keeping up with his promise to champion the economic empowerment of the ordinary Kenyan, Deputy President William Ruto has and will continue to illustrate to Kenyan farmers the market linkage opportunities globally,” Mohamed said.

He added that among the existing opportunities include the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, which he argues has opened up wealth creation opportunities across the continent particularly in the agriculture and food supply chain.

“The UDA Party leader sees the need to increasingly sensitize all our farmers to what this portends for them as we encourage diversity and productivity,” said Ruto’s Campaign Communications Director.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto regrets ‘no single cow’ remarks against DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has apologized to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following his remarks that the country...

10 hours ago

Kenya

UDA to hold its party primaries from April 9 to 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced that it will hold its party primaries from April 9 to 16....

16 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Duale warns of a repeat of chaos over Elections (Amendment) Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 16 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has warned that MPs opposed to the contentious Elections (Amendment) Bill may result in...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM-led opposition betrayed Kenyans: Ruto

KAJIADO, Kenya, Feb 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the Opposition betrayed Kenyans.  He said it abandoned its watchdog role and instead...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto shares bottom-up policy at high-level forum with European Business Council

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — Deputy President William Ruto presented his bottom-up economic policy to members of the European Business Council in Kenya on...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee rejects Ann Ngirita’s application to vie until cleared by EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The Jubilee Party has rejected Ann Ngirita’s application to vie for the Nakuru Woman Representative seat until she is...

2 days ago

Kenya

Election Amendment Bill set for first reading in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The contentious Elections Amendment Bill which has stirred heated debate among political players is set to be formally introduced...

2 days ago

Kenya

Raila releases much awaited ‘Leo ni Leo’ campaign remix

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)party leader Raila Odinga has finally launched his much anticipated campaign anthem, which is expected to hype his...

2 days ago