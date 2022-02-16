DP Ruto says ‘No Cows in DRC’ Remarks was informal, to suit audience

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Deputy President William Ruto now says he regrets the discontent caused by his remarks on milk production in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Through a statement by the Communications Director of his campaign team Mohamed Husseain, the DP indicated that the informal speech he used during the rally in Murang’a was misconstrued.

“My speech was informal, and my use of certain effects was purely to underscore the magnitude of the oportunity and the urgency of the moment to a local audience. It was not meant to be disrespectful in any way,” Hussein quoted him as saying.

“I regret any misunderstanding that may have arisen on account of my speech, and take this opportunity to assure the government and people of the DRC of my profound admiration and high regard,” he further stated.

Ruto made the comments on Monday in Nyeri during a forum with Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) where he made a reference to DRC suggesting the existence of adequate market for dairy products from the country.

“Na tuko na soko kuanzia hapa DRC hawa watu wako na 90 milion people hawana hata ng’ombe moja. Hii DRC, hii watu wa kuimba…sijui anaitwa Kanda Bongo man nani nani (And we have a market starting from DRC. The country has ninety million people and they do not have even one cow. This DRC, these people who are good at singing like Kanda Bongo man),” Ruto said.

Following this, comments have elicited mixed reactions from a section of leaders from DRC and within.

Ambassador Francine Furaha Muyumba, Senator of Congo’s Haut Katanga Province termed the comments from Ruto as an “insult’’ to one of Kenya’s business partners calling on him to withdraw the statement.

“Mr. Vice President William Ruto, this is really unacceptable, with all due respect there is a need to withdraw this statement. If DRC did not have a single cow how could KENYA sign economic deals with DRC, EquityBCDC is currently making money in Congo, this an insult,” Muyumba said in her Twitter account.

Muyumba urged Ruto to be conscious of the diplomatic relations adding that there was need for Kenya to strengthen relations in the region for the sake of economic growth.

“We are friends to KENYA, A candidate running for the highest office of the Country William Ruto need to be diplomatically conscious as KENYA need to strengthen economic ties in the region for Kenya’s internal Economic growth. Kenya Airways is now flying in some of our big cities,” she added.

The government also affirmed Kenya’s commitment to a respectful relationship with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).