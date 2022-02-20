Connect with us

December 21, 2020 | Ruto attends mass at Maralal Catholic Church in Samburu/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DP Ruto says bottom-up economic model anchored on social justice

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — Deputy President William Ruto has defended his bottom-up economic model saying the bid to empower people at the bottom of the economic and social pyramid is anchored on the tenets of equity taught in the Bible.

“Bottom up is in the Bible on Psalms 113:7-8 which says, ‘He raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the ash heap; he seats them with princes, with the princes of his people.’ So, that is our mission, we want to empower everyone regardless of their social status in the country,” the DP said.

The DP further pointed out that their campaigns will focus on issues affecting Kenyans and provide solutions under bottom up, pesa mfukoni approach without leaving anyone behind.

“We want to make sure that we have a nation where nobody is left behind and where equity is prioritized and I ask all of you to pray for us and all leaders as we approach the polls,” Ruto said.

Image

Ruto who is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has openly fronted ODM leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor, called on fellow politicians to conduct issue-based campaigns and shun utterances that may divide the country.

“We must be careful on what we are saying so that we can keep the country united and focus on making our campaigns  are about issues and agenda that people of Kenya can buy into and vote for, not just mere, rhetoric, unnecessary and divisive politics,” the DP said.

The DP has for the last two days pitched camp in the lower Mt Kenya region where he and his Kenya Kwanza allies have been popularizing their alliance.

Image

