DP Ruto regrets ‘no single cow’ remarks against DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has apologized to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following his remarks that the country has “no single cow”, in what has sparked outrage, including from there.

His response comes following mounting pressure from a section of leaders and DRC citizens as well as politicians, including his main competitor in the August presidential race Raila Odinga who said he must apologize.

“My speech was informal, and my use of certain effects was purely to underscore the magnitude of the opportunity and the urgency of the moment to a local audience. It was not intended to be disrespectful in any way.” Said Ruto in a statement released by Hussein Mohamed, Communication Director, WSR Presidential Campaign.

While regretting the discontent caused by his remarks on milk production in DRC Ruto stated that informal speech was misconstrued.

Ruto assured the DRC that he respects the country and expressed regret over the “misunderstanding” brought about by his comments.

“I regret any misunderstanding that may have arisen on account of my speech, and take this opportunity to assure the government and people of the DRC of my profound admiration and high regard,” Ruto added

Mohamed said that on “ speaking to Kenyan dairy producers on the opportunities that exist in meeting the dairy products demand by the DRC, Ruto sought to emphasize on the UDA plan to increase productivity in the dairy and other agricultural sectors”

Mohamed further acknowledged the existence of greater market “offering possibilities of mutual gain for the countries of our region”

He added that leaders under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are on the forefront in encouraging Kenyan citizens to seize all emerging opportunities and harness our regional integration to exchange goods, services, skills and technologies.

“In keeping up with his promise to champion the economic empowerment of the ordinary Kenyan, Deputy President William Ruto has and will continue to illustrate to Kenyan farmers the market linkage opportunities globally,” Mohamed said.

He added that among the existing opportunities include the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, which he argues has opened up wealth creation opportunities across the continent particularly in the agriculture and food supply chain.

“The UDA Party leader sees the need to increasingly sensitize all our farmers to what this portends for them as we encourage diversity and productivity,” said Ruto’s Campaign Communications Director.