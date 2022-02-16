DP Ruto in trouble over ‘No Single Cow’ in DRC remarks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi Kenya, Feb 16 – Deputy president William Ruto has found himself in trouble with some leaders and citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) calling hom out ove his remarks that the Central African country does not possess a single cow within its borders.

Ruto made the comments on Monday in Nyeri during a forum with Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) where he made a reference to DRC suggesting the existence of adequate market for dairy products from the country.

“Na tuko na soko kuanzia hapa DRC hawa watu wako na 90 milion people hawana hata ng’ombe moja. Hii DRC, hii watu wa kuimba…sijui anaitwa Kanda Bongo man nani nani (And we have a market starting from DRC. The country has ninety million people and they do not have even one cow. This DRC, these people who are good at singing like Kanda Bongo man),” Ruto said.

DP Ruto’s comments have elicited mixed reactions from a section of leaders from DRC and within

Ambassador Francine Furaha Muyumba, Senator of Congo’s Haut Katanga Province termed the comments from Ruto as an “insult’’ to one of Kenya’s business partners calling on him to withdraw the statement.

“Mr. Vice President William Ruto, this is really unacceptable, with all due respect there is a need to withdraw this statement. If DRC did not have a single cow how could KENYA sign economic deals with DRC, EquityBCDC is currently making money in Congo, this an insult,” Muyumba said in her Twitter account.

Muyumba urged Ruto to be conscious of the diplomatic relations adding that there was need for Kenya to strengthen relations in the region for the sake of economic growth.

“We are friends to KENYA, A candidate running for the highest office of the Country William Ruto need to be diplomatically conscious as KENYA need to strengthen economic ties in the region for Kenya’s internal Economic growth. Kenya Airways is now flying in some of our big cities,” she added.

John Nsana Kanyoni, Lawyer and vice President Chamber of Mines of the DRC posted a video of cows in response to DP’s comments saying DRC has a lot to offer.

“Good evening, Sir William Ruto. Izo ni ngombe zetu,Masisi DRC. We have in Masisi around 400 000 cows without mentioning Ituri,South-Kivu, Tanganyika and Haut-Katanga. Sisi tutafanya kazi na Kenya 🇰🇪 vizuri.We have a lot to share in the region. Our land is one the best in region,” Kanyoni tweeted.

Jacques Sebisaho, CEO, Amani Global Works, an NGO based in the Democratic Republic of Congo threatened to halt doing business with Equity Bank until they get an apology from Kenya.

“We have notified all our colleagues who have an account at Equity Bank that we will not do any more transactions with this bank until the DRC receives an apology from the govt. Kenyan,” he said in a tweet.