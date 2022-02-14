DP Ruto holds county-specific bottom-up listening session in Nyeri

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Deputy President William Ruto has today launched the Bottom-Up Economic Model conversation in Nyeri.

The county-specific deliberations seek to feed into the grand plan that attempts to revolutionise Kenya’s economy.

Dr Ruto listened to issues from Mama Mbogas, Boda Boda riders and other small traders which they want addressed by the Government.

He asked residents to keep him accountable for all his promises.

“We said we are going to change the national conversation to one centred on the people and their aspirations,” he said.

He said he will visit all the 47 Counties where a broad document will be signed entailing all the issues raised.

“This way, Kenyans will go to the ballot in August to vote for deliverables.”

Dr Ruto said his Government will mainly focus on the economic well-being of the ordinary people.

“The reason why we are working County by County is because we have county-specific priorities which must be captured in a county charter that will finally form a national charter,” he explained.

During the meeting, farmers expressed concern over exploitation by brokers, lack of minimum returns, subsidies and high fertiliser prices.

Traders also decried high taxation and called for the merging of many permits required.

Leaders present included Governor Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Governor Josphat Nanok (Turkana), MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), George Koimburi (Juja), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and Robert Gichimu (Gichugu).

Others were George Kariuki (Ndia), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Patrick Munene (Chuka), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Charles Njagua (Starehe), Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Kiambu) Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), a host of MCAs and aspirants.

Gachagua said Nyeri and Mt Kenya people have unanimously agreed to support Dr Ruto because his economic model befits their needs.

“Nyeri will elect you unconditionally,” said Gachagua.

Kahiga said Dr Ruto’s work across the country was visible and deserves to be Kenya’s Fifth President.

On his part, Nanok said Wananchi have a right to elect leaders of their choice without coercion.