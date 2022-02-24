Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto. /CFM

Kenya

DP Ruto cleared for 10-day tour of US and UK from Sunday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Deputy President William Ruto is on Sunday set to kick off a ten-day tour of the United Stated and the United Kingdom where he will also meet Kenyans living in the Diaspora.

During the tour, he will discuss foreign policy, democracy, governance, and expound his economic vision for Kenya and Africa with government officials from both countries.

According to a statement sent to newsrooms by his Presidential Campaign Head of International Relations Ababu Namwamba, Ruto is honoring invites by the officials and top policy institutes in Washington, DC and London.

In Washington, the Deputy President is scheduled to meet, among others, officials of the State Department and the Pentagon as well as the US Government National Security Council Advisor.

“He will also speak at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and at the University of Arizona’s Washington Entrepreneurship Hub,” Namwamba stated.

Namwamba further stated that in London, Ruto will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

“He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK and pay a courtesy call on the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby,” said Namwamba.

Namwamba indicated that Kenya remains a stable regional anchor state and a valued member of the global community, and the Deputy President’s trip seeks to further strengthen ties with the country’s traditional friends and partners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sunday’s trip will be Ruto’s second out of the country this year, having made a private visit to Dubai last month.

DP Ruto has already received travel clearance from the Ministry of Foreign affairs.

In August last year, DP Ruto was blocked from flying to Uganda after waiting for five hours at Wilson Airport for clearance.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza takes campaign to Ukambani region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Deputy President William Ruto accompanied by his Kenya Kwanza partners — ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA to nominate Ruto for president on March 15 NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – Deputy President William Ruto will officially be endorsed as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer on March...

3 days ago

Kenya

Ruto most preferred presidential candidate with 38pc, Raila 27pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) show that Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred...

February 17, 2022

Kenya

Kenya assures DRC of commitment to respectful ties after Ruto’s ‘No-Cows’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The government has affirmed Kenya’s commitment to a respectful relationship with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) days after...

February 16, 2022

Kenya

My govt will give the Judiciary financial independence, Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Deputy President William Ruto says immediately he assumes office in August, his government will operationalize the Judiciary Fund. Ruto...

February 15, 2022

Kenya

No one will steal your votes, DP Ruto assures supporters

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Feb -Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims of vote rigging, and assured Kenyans that their votes will be safeguarded. Speaking during...

February 12, 2022

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Keter meets DP Ruto after resigning as Devolution CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter immediately met with Deputy President William Ruto following his resignation from public office....

February 8, 2022

Kenya

“Umechezwa, Utawachwa kwa mataa,” Mudavadi tells Raila

Nairobi, Kenya Feb 4 – Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has told Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga that he is likely to...

February 4, 2022