Do you own a dog or cat in Nairobi? You need to take it for vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – Nairobi City County Directorate of Veterinary Services has commenced a nine-day vaccination campaign against rabies in Kasarani, Embakasi East, Embakasi Central and Kibera Sub counties.

The campaign involves the mass vaccination of dogs, cats and donkeys against rabies as well as neutering of dogs and cats to control their breeding habits.

According to Dr. Daniel Karugu, Acting Director Vet Services, this exercise was necessitated by an incident that occurred on 20th January 2022 in Kasarani where a dog suspected of having rabies bit a resident.

Said Dr Karugu “The target for the campaign is to ensure 4,000 dogs, 500 cats and 500 donkeys are vaccinated against the deadly rabies virus. Several animal welfare organizations such as Trap Neuter and Release Trust (TNR), Kenya Network for Dissemination of Agricultural Technologies (KENDAT), Spay Sisters of United Kingdom, Kenya Society for Protection of Animals (KSPCA), Kenya Veterinary Association Women Branch, Kenya Small and Companion Animal Veterinary Association, and the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Nairobi have lent their support to Nairobi City County to ensure a successful and seamless campaign and vaccination exercise. ”

Said Nairobi Governor, Ann Kananu, “Rabies is managed through vaccination which cuts the transmission cycle as well as neutering dogs and cats which limits their populations. Kamulu, Ruai and Utawala are amongst the estates that are known to have a high donkey population which the community relies on for domestic services like fetching water and transporting construction materials. Whereas rabies vaccination of dogs is compulsory in Nairobi City County, neutering is voluntary. I would like the residents of the respective areas singled out for the campaign to fully cooperate so that we can eradicate and minimise the effects of rabies in our community. Data from the World Health Organization estimates that one person dies from human rabies every nine minutes. It further states that 40 per cent of rabies victims are children under the age of 15 years.”

Poor rural communities are most affected by rabies because their dogs are left to roam freely in search of food. These dogs rarely receive veterinary care as such they are not likely to be vaccinated on time.

County Executive in charge of Food, Agriculture and Forestry, Mrs Lucia Mulwa, urged Nairobi residents who are yet to vaccinate their animals, to do so during the duration of the vaccination campaign in order to weed out the disease. “On average Rabies post-exposure prophylaxis costs between Sh5,000 and Sh7,500. The Rabies virus attacks the brain, and once symptoms appear, it is 100% fatal. Symptoms include fever, headache, excess salivation, muscle spasms, paralysis, and mental confusion followed by come and death within 14 days. Dog owners should be responsible for the care of their animals. They need to ensure that their dogs are well fed and are vaccinated promptly. It is cheaper to prevent Rabies by vaccinating dogs than treating human Rabies. Human rabies can be prevented by vaccinating at least 70 per cent of the dog population.”

The campaign schedule is as follows:

Date/Venue

From 19/02/2022 -ongoing

Muhuri Muchiri Stadium*

Athi Market

Kamulu

21/02/2022

Muhuri Muchiri Stadium*

Stage 26

King’oris

22/02/2022

Muhuri Muchiri Stadium*

Chokaa

St Josepb Kamunyonge

24/02/2022

Kayole II Social Hall*

Matopeni Car wash

Mihango chief camp

25/02/2022

Kayole II Social Hall*

Soweto Social Hall

Embakassi Village Chief’s Camp

26/02/2022

Kayole II Social Hall*

Kayole North Ward Offices

Calvary Grounds

28/02/2022

Kibera DC Grounds*

Karen Plains

Hardy Shopping Centre

01/3/2022

Kibera DC Grounds

Bus terminus near Showground

Kuwinda

02/3/2022

Kibera DC Grounds

Otiende Shopping Centre

Dam, near Kenol.

Neutering will be done at centre marked * while rabies vaccination will be in all centres.