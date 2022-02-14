Connect with us

Delegation of Tibetan parliament-in-exile meets RJD MP, discusses issues of worsening human rights situation

Published

A delegation of Tibetan parliament-in-exile has met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Amarendra Dhari Singh who raised the Tibetians issue in Parliament, and discussed the alleged worsening human rights situation in the country by China.
China is accused of cracking down not just on the Tibetians also on Uyghurs, Hongkongers and not just that but beyond its borders. China denies the allegations.

Earlier in February, Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh had raised the issue in Parliament and said that Tibetans have never accepted the sovereignty and suzerainty of the Chinese.

Speaking further, Aukatsang said that the human rights situation in Tibet has never been worst before.

“Tibet has always been under crisis, not only us (Tibetians) but even human rights watch is demanding an immediate release of the political prisoners but the Chinese are not taking to it. At the beginning of the year, we had two political prisoners who died in prison,” she added.

She also said that people in Tibet are not allowed to carry a picture of the Dalai Lama. “We are not allowed to talk about anything against the Chinese, there is no freedom of speech and expression. There are CCTV cameras everywhere”.

A fourth-time term elected member of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile said, “They brought Tibetians, Ughurs to showcase to the world that everything is a hunky-dory in China but it’s not. Tibetians are being put through indoctrination to China, they are trying to totally assimilate us to their culture. We are being wiped out. We are becoming a minority in our own country.”

The delegation also thanked MP for raising the Tibet issue in the Parliament.

“Tibet is really under tortures by the Chinese government, if you see ethnically, culturally, socially, there is nothing common between the Tibetian and the Chinese,” Amarendra Dhari Singh said, adding that “I raised this issue on Parliament because I found that we are staying in a very unfriendly neighbourhood.

Tibet was a sovereign state before China’s invasion in 1950 when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet.

