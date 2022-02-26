Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Four people have been killed in floods in eastern Australia as the state of Queensland sees some of the heaviest rains in decades

World

Deadly floods hit eastern Australia

Published

Sydney (AFP), Feb 26 – Torrential downpours lashed eastern Australia on Saturday, raising deadly floodwaters to decades-long highs, swamping homes and sweeping away cars, including one carrying a team of rescuers.

Authorities in the eastern state of Queensland said two people were killed overnight, bringing the flooding death toll to four since early this week. Another two people are still missing.

Images broadcast on Australian media showed homes and roads swamped, areas of land transformed into lakes and a large chunk of a concrete pier floating down a fast-running river.

The waters snatched the car of a team of four emergency services workers who were heading to rescue a family from their flooded home, said state police disaster coordinator Steve Gollschewski.

“The vehicle in which they were travelling was swept off the road into floodwaters. Three of our members were rescued. One of those members is deceased,” Gollschewski told a news conference.

Elsewhere, another man’s body was found overnight.

“In some parts of southeast Queensland, this is the biggest event that they will see in a number of decades,” said state police and emergency services minister Mark Ryan.

“And the rain has not stopped — in fact, there are some parts where it is intensifying.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Queensland town of Gympie was facing a “hell of a lot of water” as the Mary River rose, Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig was quoted as saying by national broadcaster ABC.

In the town’s Royal Hotel, “without a submarine or a snorkel, you will not be having a beer,” Hartwig said.

“It’s floor-to-ceiling and over the roof in some areas.”

– ‘Trapped’ –

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Mary River could rise above 21 metres (69 feet) at Gympie. It may exceed levels last seen there in February 1999, the bureau of meteorology said.

As a precaution, Queensland would be issuing evacuation alerts, notably targeting about 700 residents in the Gympie area, the premier said.

“If we don’t do this now people will become isolated and trapped,” she warned.

Emergency services had responded to more than 1,800 calls for help in 24 hours in southeast Queensland, officials said.

Emergency services have responded to more than 1,800 calls for help in 24 hours in southeast Queensland © AFP / Patrick HAMILTON

More than 250 people were in evacuation centres as of Saturday morning.

Rainfall in some areas of the state had exceeded records going back decades, said senior Queensland meteorologist David Grant.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He predicted further rain on Sunday as the weather system moved away more slowly than had been anticipated.

“There is now going to be an increased risk of dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding, and even the potential for localised landslides,” he told a news conference.

Heavy rain also hit the state capital Brisbane.

“Essentially we’ve seen a month’s worth of rainfall fall in one day for just Brisbane alone,” Grant said.

Rescuers undertook 132 rescues in swift water conditions in 24 hours, said Greg Leach, Queensland’s commissioner for fire and emergency services.

“Our catchments are completely saturated. Our rivers are rising. We have flash flooding. Now is not the time to be out in southeast Queensland if you don’t have to be,” Leach said.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China denies Australia’s ship laser ‘intimidation’ claim

Beijing (AFP), Feb 21 – Beijing on Monday denied Australian allegations that a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country’s...

5 days ago

World

‘Fortress Australia’ re-opens to tourists after two-year Covid closure

Sydney, Feb 20 – Jubilant visitors returned to Australia Monday as the country reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists, nearly two years after the...

5 days ago

World

Australian PM condemned for ‘shocking’ response to sexual abuse claims

Sydney (AFP), Feb 9 – Two prominent advocates for sexual abuse survivors pilloried Australia’s prime minister Wednesday, decrying “weasel words” and a response to...

February 9, 2022

World

Myanmar junta denies detained Australian academic released

Yangon (AFP), Feb 7 – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has backtracked on his declaration Monday that an Australian economist detained for almost a...

February 7, 2022

World

Australia flies medical team to Covid-hit Solomons

Honiara, Jan 29 – Australia flew a small team of emergency medical specialists to Honiara on Saturday after the Solomon Islands requested help in...

January 29, 2022

World

Object found in the Milky Way ‘unlike anything astronomers have seen’

Sydney, Australia, Jan 27 – Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way they say is unlike anything astronomers have...

January 27, 2022

World

Major Australian energy firm Woodside announces Myanmar pullout

Sydney (AFP), Jan 27 – Australian energy firm Woodside announced its withdrawal from junta-run Myanmar on Thursday, the latest company to head for the...

January 27, 2022

World

Djokovic doctor slams Australia for trying to deport ‘super healthy’ star

Limassol (Cyprus) (AFP), Jan 14 – The doctor widely credited with helping Novak Djokovic to reach the pinnacle of tennis on Friday criticised Australia...

January 14, 2022