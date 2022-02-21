DCI summons Livondo over assassination claims

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned businessman Stanley Livondo on assassination claims he made during Thika Stadium rally at the weekend.

In his utterances, Livondo claimed that an individual whom he did not name attempted to assassinate President Uhuru Kenyatta on two occasions by targeting the plane that the Head of State was using.

He made the comments during the home coming event of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria last Saturday.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso confirmed the summons saying it was meant to help police with investigations.

Shioso noted that further actions against Livondo will be informed by the outcomes of the investigations.

“He is summoned to help with police investigation only. No decision on court action yet. Further actions are informed by investigation outcomes,” Shioso told Capital FM News.

Livondo was summoned by the Superintendent of Police attached to the DCI headquarters at the In-charge Serious Crime Unit, Kuriah Obadiah to shed more light into his utterances.

“With the powers conferred upon me under section 52 (1) of the National Police Service Act No 11A of 2011, I hereby compel you; Hon. Stanley Livondo to appear before me at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation situated along Kiambu Road at Mazingira House today, Monday, the 21″ day of February 2022 at 2.00 PM without fail,” read the notice in part.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Obadiah warned that failure to comply with the requisition constitutes an offence liable to prosecution.

His summoning comes a day after Kuria called on the DCI boss George Kinoti to detain the businessman over his remarks.

“As the convenor of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility. I have today (Sunday) requested DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless statement,” Kuria said.

Livondo’s utterances have elicited mixed reactions amongst a section of Kenyans and leaders who have termed it reckless warning that it risks causing chaos.