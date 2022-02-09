DCI seizes 30,000 counterfeit KRA stamps from an unlicensed Distillery in Molo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Police have seized 30,000 counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) excise stamps from an unlicensed distillery in Molo and arrested the owner.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), hundreds of liters of Ethanol was also seized during the operation.
“Also seized was an alcohometer, a measuring tube, assorted synthetic flavours among other paraphernalia used in liquor production,” the DCI stated.
The raid comes in the wake of a sustained multi-agency collaboration between DCI and KRA, that has saved the country billions of shillings in lost revenue, through counterfeit and contraband goods.
Meanwhile, the owner and three of his employees are currently in custody at Molo Police station, being processed for arraignment.
The fake liquor labels included those of popular brands such as Tripple Ace, Kibao, and Konyagi, locally known as ‘Munyangate’.
The arrests come months after a report revealed that Kenya’s is losing between Sh85 billion and Sh100 billion annually to counterfeiting activities alone.