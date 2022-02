NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has given businessman Jimi Wanjigi seventy-two hours to surrender eleven firearms that he is holding illegally.

According to the investigative agency, Wanjigi is also expected to give up 485 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The DCI stated that he will be arrested should he fail to surrender the weapons.

More to follow …..