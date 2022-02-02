Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DAP-allied MPs dismiss Mudavadi’s bribery claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — Members of Parliament who have ditched ANC and Ford Kenya parties to join Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) have told off Musalia Mudavadi over his claims that they were bribed to exit the two parties.

While disputing the allegations, DAP Party Leader Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi) labeled ANC leader Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula as “political businessmen” who are only after their personal interests.

“We are a young party and we  are just growing. We are doing our politics in an honest way. Those moving from the ANC are moving because they believe in our ideologies. Unlike them who have been paid to join UDA. We are a party that is not money oriented,” said Wamunyinyi as he made reference to ANC and FORD Kenya’s new ally — the United Democratic Alliance.

Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula and his Butere counterpart Tindi Mwale said they are only focused on doing clean politics which will benefit their constituents and Kenyans at large.

“We left ANC because we are not political brokers like Musalia and Wetangula. We will work on our own and I am telling Musalia President Uhuru is not his competitor. Fight with me politically but leave the bribe accusations and small fights with President Uhuru. We know you were bribed to join UDA now stick to that,” Savula said.

Mwale who joined DAP on Wednesday from ANC pointed out that he voluntarily decided to decamp to the Wamunyinyi-led party as his ideas and political ideologies resonate with those of DAP.

“I hear we are being accused of being bought. Do I look like I can be bought?” he posed.

“I am here because there was so much secrets in ANC that even during our NDC I was also shaken by the earthquake because I had no idea of what transpired,” Mwale said.

The lawmakers were responding to a statement by Mudavadi on Tuesday who said they had been “bought with a few coins” to join DAP which is affiliated to Azimio La Umoja Movement.

DAP Kenya consists mainly a breakaway faction from FORD-Kenya and ANC Parties.

Soon after the outfit was unveiled at a convention held at Nairobi’s Bomas of Kenya on December 14, 2021, DAP Kenya announced its decision to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement, an ODM-led alliance supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

