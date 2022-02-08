Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
L-R: Cabinet Secretaries Charles Keter, Aden Mohamed and John Munyes resigned to pursue political ambitions/CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

CSs Keter, Munyes and Aden among 12 officials out of Uhuru govt to join politics

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 — Three Cabinet Secretaries are among twelve senior government officials who have resigned to seek elective posts in the August election, ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.
They include Charles Keter who quit the Devolution docket to seek the gubernatorial seat in Kericho, Adan Mohamed who resigned from the EAC docket to contest the Mandera gubernatorial seat and John Munyes who is going for the same seat in Turkana.
Seven Cabinet Administrative Secretaries have also resigned from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to seek elective posts.
They include Patrick Ntuntu (Labour), Joseph Boinett (Tourism), John Mosonik (Petroleum and Mining), Wavinya Ndeti (Transport), Ken Obura (East African Community), Hassan Noor Hassan (Education) and Gideon Mung’aro (Devolution).
Fred Segor has also resigned as Wildlife Principal Secretary.
George Natembeya was the first to resign as Regional Commissioner for Rift Valley to vie for Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat.
Any government official participating in the August 9th election is required to resign by tomorrow in line with the Constitution.

While announcing his resignation Tuesday, Munyes said: “The people of Turkana are waiting for me because my next assignment God willing is to run for the seat of governor in Turkana. Turkana is facing a lot of problems,” he said.

Munyes explained that he was moved to join politics to address the challenges being faced by the residents in Turkana that including poverty, lack of water and resources.

Keter on his part said, “I am resigning to focus on contesting for the seat of Kericho Governor. I have the vision and commitment to grow the economy of Kericho, and to transform Kericho to become a model of success.”

Cabinet Secretaries are among government officials required under the Election Act to resign six months to an election if they wish to present themselves as candidates.

More resignations are expected especially after the Court of Appeal upheld provisions of the Elections Act requiring public officials holding appointive offices to resign six months to an election before seeking elective office.

The decision was rendered by Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Wanjiru Karanja and Agnes Murgor on Tuesday a day before the deadline set in the Elections Act.

The appeal arose from a decision rendered by the Employment and Labour Relations Court in March 2017 when Justice Njagi Marete declared Section 43(5) of the Elections Act “unconstitutional and without any legal basis or force ab initio.”

The Appeal Court also overturned Justice Marete’s decision that the Elections Act failed the public participation test saying the judge had no jurisdiction to determine the issue of public participation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Under Section 43(5) of the Elections Act, “a public officer who intends to contest an election under this Act shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of election.”

Under Section 43(6), the Act however shields elected officials including the President, the Deputy President, Members of Parliament, County Governors, Deputy Governors, Members of County Assemblies from the provision.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto declares “enough is enough”, vows to fight on after Uhuru fiat

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to fight on, saying no amount of intimidation will slow him down in...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to Uhuru: Bring it on my “fren”, bring it on

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, declaring is ready for a battle...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Grandmullah predicts Supreme Court win for Jubilee on BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi popularly known as Grandmullah has predicted a win for the Jubilee party in the Supreme Court...

4 hours ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Keter meets DP Ruto after resigning as Devolution CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter immediately met with Deputy President William Ruto following his resignation from public office....

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Keter quits Cabinet to join Kericho gubernatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has resigned from government to join the Kericho gubernatorial race in the August 9...

6 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru signals Jubilee-ODM alliance, dismisses UDA defections as inconsequential

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has given the clearest indication that the Jubilee Party will marshal all its arsenals to ensure...

24 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru dismisses mass exits from Jubilee, says UDA defections inconsequential

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has castigated sentiments by leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto who claim that the ruling...

1 day ago

Top stories

President Kenyatta calls for decisive action against rising political instability and insecurity in Africa

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Feb 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied the African Union (AU) to end the increasing cases of political instability and...

2 days ago