CS Munyes resigns to seek the Turkana Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes has resigned to vie for the Turkana gubernatorial seat.

Munyes resigned ahead of Wednesday’s deadline set for Public Servants seeking elective posts to quit office.

The CS stated that he will be seeking to join the Turkana governor’s race under the Azimio la Umoja movement.

“The people of Turkana are waiting for me because my next assignment God willing is to run for the seat of governor in Turkana. Turkana is facing a lot of problems,” he said.

Munyes explained that he was moved to join politics to address the challenges being faced by the residents in Turkana that include poverty, lack of water and resources.

“There is lack of water, poverty, illiteracy, insecurity. These are matters which have really fired me and I want to address the issues facing Turkana,” he stated.

Earlier, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter also resigned to join the Kericho gubernatorial race in the August 9 General Election.

Keter who was the first cabinet member to quit said he is better placed to serve, citing his vast experience in government.

“I am resigning to focus on contesting for the seat of Kericho Governor. I have the vision and commitment to grow the economy of Kericho, and to transform Kericho to become a model of success,” said Keter.

Cabinet Secretaries are among government officials required under the Election Act to resign six months to an election if they wish to present themselves as candidates.

More resignations are expected especially after the Court of Appeal upheld provisions of the Elections Act requiring public officials holding appointive offices to resign six months to an election before seeking elective office.

The decision was rendered by Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Wanjiru Karanja and Agnes Murgor on Tuesday a day before the deadline set in the Elections Act.

The appeal arose from a decision rendered by the Employment and Labour Relations Court in March 2017 when Justice Njagi Marete declared Section 43(5) of the Elections Act “unconstitutional and without any legal basis or force ab initio.”

The Appeal Court also overturned Justice Marete’s decision that the Elections Act failed the public participation test saying the judge had no jurisdiction to determine the issue of public participation.

Under Section 43(5) of the Elections Act, “a public officer who intends to contest an election under this Act shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of election.”

Under Section 43(6), the Act however shields elected officials including the President, the Deputy President, Members of Parliament, County Governors, Deputy Governors, Members of County Assemblies from the provision