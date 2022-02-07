Cracks emerge in Azimio camp as Nairobi Gubernatorial race takes shape

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7- The Nairobi gubernatorial race has exposed divisions in the Azimio la Umoja camp, as several candidates who have announced they will be vying under the ticket criticized each other publicly.

Aspirants who have announced that they will be vying under the Azimio la Umoja ticket include the incumbent Ann Kananu, Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi, Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia and businesswoman Ann Kagure.

On Sunday, the Tim Wanyonyi camp comprising of former Dagoretti Member of Parliament Dennis Waweru and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna attended a church service in Githurai to popularize his bid.

Wanyonyi said he is best placed to serve Nairobi residents.

“We are ready to transform Nairobi because you deserve the best,” he stated.

Dennis Waweru said they will not accommodate corrupt people in Azimio.

On the other hand, the incumbent Ann Kananu toured Kariokor in the company of former MP Elizabeth Ongoro and reiterated her intentions to seek for a fresh term.

“In the small duration I have served I have been able to identify where the challenges are and I now have the solution,” said Kananu.

She also accused some of her competitors of being corrupt.

“Those people who have used corruption money they will never see the light of the day in the leadership of Nairobi,” Kananu said.

KNCCI President Ngatia took his campaigns to Ziwani area where a Koth Biro tournament was taking place; he was also among the sponsors.

Ngatia, who was accompanied by Senator Beatrice Kwamboka and MP Maina Kamanda said his competitors had resorted to tarnishing his name after sensing defeat.

The meeting however ended prematurely after rowdy youth disrupted the meeting.

He is set to officially launch his bid this month at the Nyayo stadium.

“I have been meeting various groups daily because I want to listen to all the issues Nairobi residents have before officially launching my bid and manifesto,” he said.

Businesswoman Kagure launched her bid on January 7, 2022, at the Kasarani indoor arena, where she also unveiled her five-point agenda that she believes will transform the city.

Other candidates seeking the Governor’s seat are Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and former Starehe MP Bishop Margret Wanjiru, both from the Kenya Kwanza camp.