Court summons Ndichu brothers to face sexual assault charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – A Court in Nairobi has summoned twins Eddy and Paul Ndichu to take plea for the sexual assault charges facing them.

The brothers, through their lawyer Njenga Nyenge had informed Kibera Law Courts Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi that they are in the USA and unable to attend court.

“My clients are not present in court today as they are in the USA and were unable to travel back to face the charges as one of them has Covid 19,” Nyenge told the court.

Nyenge sought a later date for the plea taking so as to give the brothers time return home.

A charge sheet was presented in court after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji recommended their prosecution.

Paul Ndichu is accused of assault and causing bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the Penal Code Chapter 63.

On the night October 16 and 17,2021 at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel, Lang’ata, Paul is alleged to have assaulted Cheryl Murgor and caused her bodily harm.

On the second Count Paul and Eddy are jointly accused of willingly and unlawfully damaging a vehicle belonging to Samuel Dennis on the night of October 16 and 17, 2021 at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel, Lang’ata.

Paul is also accused of assaulting Stephanie Murgor.