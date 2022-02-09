Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Cheryl Murgor(left), Regina Chepkemoi (their mother - center) Stephanie Murgor (right), and lawyer Phillip Murgor (standing) during a press conference on November 25, 2021.

Kenya

Court summons Ndichu brothers to face sexual assault charges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 –  A Court in Nairobi has summoned twins Eddy and Paul Ndichu to take plea for the sexual assault charges facing them.

The brothers, through their lawyer Njenga Nyenge had informed Kibera Law Courts Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi that they are in the USA and unable to attend court.

“My clients are not present in court today as they are in the USA and were unable to travel back to face the charges as one of them has Covid 19,” Nyenge told the court.

Nyenge sought a later date for the plea taking so as to give the brothers time return home.

A charge sheet was presented in court after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji recommended their prosecution.

Paul Ndichu is accused of assault and causing bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the Penal Code Chapter 63.

On the night October 16 and 17,2021 at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel, Lang’ata, Paul is alleged to have assaulted Cheryl Murgor and caused her bodily harm.

On the second Count Paul and Eddy are jointly accused of willingly and unlawfully damaging a vehicle belonging to Samuel Dennis on the night of October 16 and 17, 2021 at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel, Lang’ata.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Paul is also accused of assaulting Stephanie Murgor.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Devolution PS Kirui summoned to court over assault

NAIROBI, Feb 3 – Devolution Principal Secretary Julius Kirui has been ordered to appear n court within seven days to face assault charges. The...

6 days ago

Kenya

FIDA wants Murgor sisters assault by Ndichu brothers expedited

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called on authorities to expedite investigations into assault claims by Murgor sisters...

December 13, 2021

Top stories

Murgor sisters reject out of court settlement with the Ndichu’s in assault case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The Murgor sisters have turned down an out-of-court settlement offer by the Ndichu brothers following an assault incident at...

November 25, 2021