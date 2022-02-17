Court hands man life imprisonment after he kills brother over land dispute

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIAYA, Kenya, Feb 17 – A Siaya Court has handed a 36-year-old man life imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering his brother over a land dispute two years ago.

Michael Onyango Awich who appeared before Siaya High Court Judge Lady Justice Roseline Aburili had been accused of murdering his brother Charles Oduor Awich.

The court heard that the deceased who worked as a watchman at Oseno Komolo primary school in Komolo sub-location went missing on the 11th of February 2020 only for his body to be recovered ten days later.

It was allegedly then that the suspect hired unknown goons who stormed the deceased’s house at around 10 pm, the night before he was reported missing.

The goons are reported to have masqueraded as police officers from the nearby Ndere Police Post.

They are said to have picked him while claiming that he was needed at the police station after which he went missing only for him to be found dead 10 days later.

Hellen Auma Oduor, the wife to the deceased told court that her children were instructed by their father to go to sleep when they met two men who requested to see their father on the material night of his kidnapping.

Charles Oduor’s body would later be found at Sango beach in Busia County on the 21st February 2020 by the area residents before it was moved to Port Victoria hospital mortuary where it was positively identified by the relatives.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Aburili slapped the accused with life imprisonment stating that the accused was deemed violent and proven guilty of murder.