Court dismisses application by Kidero to strike out 7 cheques as evidence in graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The Anti-Corruption court in Nairobi has dismissed an application by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and 10 other former county officials charged with Sh213 million fraud seeking to bar the admission of seven cheques in the matter, claiming they are not original copies.
In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti dismissed the application and ruled that the cheques are original copies and allowed the Prosecution to use them as exhibits in the matter.
Defence lawyers led by James Orengo had objected to the production of the cheques by the Investigating officer Mulki Umar claiming they are not original copies.
On Tuesday, Umar produced several Cheques showing how two companies Ngurumani traders and Whosalers limited received a total of over Sh213 million.
She also produced documents showing how the money was transferred from City Hall accounts to the two firms and later to personal accounts of Kidero and his co-accused.
Umar is the last prosecution witness in the corruption case facing the former Nairobi Governor and other officials.
So far 18 witnesses have testified.