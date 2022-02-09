Comedian Eric Omondi on hunger strike over bill supporting local music

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2- Comedian Erick Omondi on Wednesday embarked on a hunger strike outside parliament buildings, so as to compel Members of Parliament to pass a bill supporting local music.

Omondi who chained himself inside a glass cubicle said he would camp at the Parliament precincts until bill which would see 75 per cent of local music being played.

Omondi said he had to resort to that move, claiming that his previous petitions had been ignored.

“Am here to champion local music to be played in all media stationsso am here to ensure that they will pass that Bill,” said Omondi.

Last year, he was arrested for staging a demonstration as he pushed for the playing of local music in media house.