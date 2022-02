0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Church leaders from different denominations on Friday conducted prayer for the nation ahead of the August elections.

The clergy from different denominations donned in sackcloth lay prone as they fervently prayed for peace to prevail during the electoral period.

They also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure that the Mau Mau freedom fighters and their families are compensated before he leaves office.