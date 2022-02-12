World
Chinese top finance sector officials arrested over graft claims
NEW Delhi, India, Feb 7 – India has accused China of the continued occupation of its 38,000 sq kilometers. The country’s Minister of State...
World
Hong Kong (AFP), Feb 4 – A veteran Hong Kong activist was arrested for “incitement to subversion” on Friday ahead of a planned protest...
Focus on China
MOSCOW, Russia, Feb 4 – Ahead of his visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Russian President...
Fifth Estate
When businesses are looking to expand internationally, several factors are put into consideration before deciding to invest. However, the decision-making process is usually lengthy...
World
Yanqing (China) (AFP), Feb 3 – Skeleton racer Kim Meylemans said Thursday she was “safe” and back in the Beijing Olympic Village having been...
World
BEIJING, Feb 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council,...
World
Tokyo (AFP), Feb 1 – Japan’s parliament on Tuesday passed a rare resolution expressing concern about rights issues in China, including the treatment of...
World
Beijing , Jan 30 – Beijing recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases for a year and a half on Sunday, as the...