Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
People wave the Chinese national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region(HKSAR) at a pier in Tsim Sha Tsui of Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 8, 2019.

World

Chinese top finance sector officials arrested over graft claims 

Published

China‘s highest-ranking officials in the finance sector have been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes and abusing powe.
China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate has confirmed the arrest.
Cai Esheng, a former senior government official at China’s banking regulatory commission (CBRC), was arrested by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate on corruption charges. Earlier in January, he was also expelled from the Communist Party of China.
Cai was the vice-chairman of the CBRC from 2005 to 2013 and he is being charged with corruption after 8 years of his retirement.
Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), a discipline regulator said that Cai has breached the law and violated the party disciplines. After suspicion rose, CCDI started an investigation into the matter.
In the results of the investigation, CCDI has used very harsh language. The results reveal that Cai has abused his financial regulatory power, disrupted financial market order and seriously corrupted the political ecosystem of the financial sector, reported The Global Times.
Notably, China is cracking down on people involved in such crimes and this is a key development as this time the arrest involves the name of a very high-ranking official. The country is determined to combat corruption involved in the finance sector.
Furthermore, a number of senior financial government officials have been investigated and expelled from the party recently.
The list includes the former deputy head of China Development Bank‘s branch in Hainan, Xu Weihua, and the former deputy head of the People’s Bank of China’s branch in Fujian, Lin Chuanwei

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

India accuses China of encroaching on its territory for six decades

NEW Delhi, India, Feb 7 – India has accused China of the continued occupation of its 38,000 sq kilometers.   The country’s Minister of State...

5 days ago

World

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of planned Olympics protest

Hong Kong (AFP), Feb 4 – A veteran Hong Kong activist was arrested for “incitement to subversion” on Friday ahead of a planned protest...

February 4, 2022

Focus on China

Russian President Putin gives exclusive interview to China Media Group

MOSCOW, Russia, Feb 4 – Ahead of his visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Russian President...

February 4, 2022

Fifth Estate

DRC Africa’s next economic frontier

When businesses are looking to expand internationally, several factors are put into consideration before deciding to invest. However, the decision-making process is usually lengthy...

February 4, 2022

World

Belgian Olympian ‘safe’ after tearful plea from Covid isolation

Yanqing (China) (AFP), Feb 3 – Skeleton racer Kim Meylemans said Thursday she was “safe” and back in the Beijing Olympic Village having been...

February 3, 2022

World

Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese, stressing unity, hard work for shared future

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council,...

February 1, 2022

World

Japan parliament adopts resolution on China rights issues

Tokyo (AFP), Feb 1 – Japan’s parliament on Tuesday passed a rare resolution expressing concern about rights issues in China, including the treatment of...

February 1, 2022

World

Beijing reports highest Covid cases since June 2020 as Olympics loom

Beijing , Jan 30 – Beijing recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases for a year and a half on Sunday, as the...

January 30, 2022