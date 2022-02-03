Chiloba urges media staff involved with parties, aspirants to quit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) now says media staff directly linked to political parties or aspirants should resign by to avoid bias during the electoral period.

In a statement, the authority’s Director General Ezra Chiloba stated that such individuals should delink themselves from newsroom operations so as not to interfere with the independence of the media institutions.

“If a person working on programmes for a station becomes a candidate or is employed or retained in any capacity by a political aspirant or a political party, he/she shall go on leave for the duration of the election period or his employment may be terminated by the station,” Chiloba stated.

He also reiterated that journalists seeking elective seats during the August polls should resign by April 9 as stipulated by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure objectivity in media houses.

“Therefore, the Authority requires broadcasting licenses to ensure that aspiring candidates associated with or employed by their stations take the required leave of office by 9th April 2022 as gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” he said.

Several journalists have shown their intention to vie for different elective seats in this year’s general elections.

At the same time, a section of media houses have issued memos to their staff to resign if they intend to participate in the exercise.

CAK has also urged media houses to provide equitable coverage to different political parties without bias as provided in broadcasting regulations.

“Uphold the democratic principles of our nation especially during the electioneering period by providing equitable coverage and opportunities to political parties and candidates and ensure that broadcasting platforms are not misused to propagate hate,” Chiloba stated.