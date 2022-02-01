Connect with us

Kenya

CAS Osiany says he will not vie for any political post in August elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Industrialization Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany now says that he will not be vying for any seat during the August elections.

In a statement, Osiany who is also a former Students Organization of Nairobi University chairman stated that the decision was arrived at following consultations with among other Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga.

“I have consulted my immediate and extended family and objectively ruminated and mulled over it with close friends,” he pointed out.

He indicated that he would continue undertaking government assignments especially since President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to leave office after the elections.

Osiany ran for the Rongo parliamentary seat in 2017 but lost to Paul Abuor, he was however appointed as the Industrialization CAS in February 2021 to serve in his administration.

The public service is set to be hit by a significant number of resignations as public officials eyeing political seats exit ahead of the February 9 deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

 

Public servants have exactly eight days remaining in office before resigning from their respective positions.

According to the Elections Act, all public officers seeking elective positions have to vacate office six months to the General Election, in this case February 9, 2022.

IEBC has since gazetted August 9 as the date for the General Election.

“A public officer who intends to contest an election under this Act shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of election,” Section 43 (5) of the Act.

The election regulation had been challenged in court, but High Court Judge Anthony Mrima dismissed the petition challenging the regulation in January and ruled that the law provided sufficient time to allow those interested in politics to prepare.

“Six months before the election date is sufficient time for them to prepare themselves to meet their fate at the election box. A longer period would be unreasonable, and a shorter period would be more unreasonable,” he ruled.

The election regulation portends a major headache for President Uhuru Kenyatta who is likely to receive a number of resignation notices from Cabinet Secretaries and other high-ranking public officials.

