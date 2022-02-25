Busia police seize 45 tonnes of scrap metal

BUSIA, Kenya, Feb 25 – Police in Busia have impounded over 45 tonnes of scrap metal which was being ferried to Uganda from Nairobi at the Busia One Stop Border Post.

Busia deputy county commander Patrick Olwenyi told a press briefing at the office that the driver of the truck would be arraigned in court tomorrow

“We arrested the driver and tomorrow he be arraigned to court, and we will closely be following the court’s ruling,” said Olwenyi.

He also warned the public against indulging in illegal activity.

“We will arrest anyone dealing with scrap metals as directed by the President. People should indulge in legal businesses and desist from any activity that is not acceptable by the law,” he said.

Olwenyi further highlighted measures put in place to curb the illegal activities at the Kenya-Uganda border.

“We are aware of the prohibited and uncustomed goods entering and leaving the country at the Kenya-Uganda border. We have deployed police to patrol at the border and help us trace the perpetrators,” he said.

The seizure came after President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a ban on dealings with scrap metals in the country following reports that vandals were targeting state installations and infrastructures.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Local dealers have desperately attempted to plead with the government to lift the ban in vain prompting others to seek markets in neighboring countries where the business was still thriving.

Exports banned The Scrap Metal Act 2015 seeks to make provisions for the regulation and management of the scrap metal industry in Kenya.

The Act seeks to control and regulate the handling of scrap metal; the export of scrap metal; the licensing and registry and licensing of all scrap metal dealers and the provision for the establishment of a Scrap Metal Council for purposes of streamlining the management of the sector.

The ban came at a time the country has witnessed an increase in the cases of vandalism mainly on power lines across the country.