Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani. /COURTESY

Big Four

Budget committee slams breaks on Uhuru’s govt plan to raise debt ceiling

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17- The Parliamentary Budget Committee has dealt a major blow to the government plan to raise the debt ceiling to Sh12 trillion.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has been seeking to increase the debt ceiling from Sh9 trillion fearing that it would frustrate it’s efforts to borrow money to inorder to meet its financial obligations.

The Kanini Kega-led team declined the request by the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, saying that it was no longer tenable to continue borrowing to cover a deficit of Sh846 billion in the 2022/23 financial year through borrowing.

“The Commitee is concerned that the Budget Policy Statement had proposed an overall deficit of Sh846 billion which, if approved, has a potential to breach the approved debt ceiling of Sh9 trillion,” read the report findings.

Parliament’s Budget Office forecasts that by the end of June 2022 the stock of debt will amount to Sh8.6 trillion, which means the only amount the government can borrow in the next financial year without an amendment of the ceiling will be Sh400 billion.

The Commitee further recommendeds that the overall deficit be limited to Sh400 billion.

MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have vowed to block any attempts by the National Treasury to adjust the ceiling which was last imposed in 2019 through a vote in the House seeking extra funds to complete President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects before his term ends in August.

The Central Bank of Kenya puts the country’s total debt at Sh7.99 trillion as at September last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

MPs budget team approves Sh21.7 billion for IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will receive an allocation of Sh21.7 billion to conduct the August 9...

11 mins ago

Kenya

DP Ruto in trouble over ‘No Single Cow’ in DRC remarks

Nairobi Kenya, Feb 16 – Deputy president William Ruto has found himself in trouble with some leaders and citizens from the Democratic Republic of...

9 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto vows to revive ‘deserted’ Big IV agenda in Murang’a tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 — Deputy President William Ruto says if elected President his administration will embark on full implementation of the Big Four...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Election Amendment Bill set for first reading in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The contentious Elections Amendment Bill which has stirred heated debate among political players is set to be formally introduced...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

You can’t unite with your enemies to punish your friends, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13-Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has castigated the expected move by the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to join the Raila...

4 days ago

Kenya

MP Oscar Sudi acquitted in case where he insulted Mama Ngina

NAKURU, Kenya Feb 11 – A Nakuru Court has acquitted Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi in a case where he was accused of insulting President...

6 days ago

Kenya

MPs urge SRC nominee Wangui Muchiri to Prioritize police officers’ mental health

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – National Assembly Members have challenged outgoing Interior Spokesperson Wangui Muchiri to prioritize mental health of police officers and other...

February 9, 2022

Kenya

Stay put, do not resign: CAF Chair Ndegwa Wahome advises MCAs seeking MPs post

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Chair of the County Assemblies Forum Ndegwa Wahome has advised Members of County Assembly (MCAs) seeking to become...

February 9, 2022