Boost for anti-terrorism efforts as UK donates forensic equipment for evidence analysis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Kenya’s fight against terrorism has received a boost after the United Kingdom (UK) handed over essential forensic medical equipment worth Sh4.5 million to support counter terrorism efforts.

The donation including a portable mortuary fridge, mortuary tables, chairs, body bags and evidence bags, was handed over to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday by the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott.

Speaking at the event which was held at the Kenyatta National Hospital, Marriot said the equipment will increase the capacity of the Pathology and Forensic Unit, improving disaster response and forensic investigations.

“The scourge of terrorism is a challenge we face in both our countries. We remember the victims of these attacks, from Westgate, to Riverside, to Garissa. I am pleased to provide this support to Kenya, to help boost our joint fight against terrorism,” Marriot said.

The British High Commissioner stated that the medical equipment will preserve and analyze crucial evidence needed to identify and convict terrorist offenders, bringing them to justice.

It will also help identify disaster victims and preserve their dignity, to prevent further suffering for grieving families.

She added that UK’s counter terrorism initiatives to Kenya are wide-ranging pointing out that they have reduced the vulnerability to radicalization of 300 at-risk Kenyans through engagement with communities and civil society organizations.

She added that preventing and countering violent extremism requires not only a strong security response, but also a holistic effort that incorporates political, diplomatic and development approaches.

The UK has supported County Action Plans and County Engagement Forums as part of this collaboration, shaping, coordinating and preventing violent extremism actions the county level.

She added that the UK remains committed to supporting Kenya in combating terrorism.

“The UK invests approximately Sh1.1billion (£7million) a year in counterterrorism efforts in Kenya. This ranges from building the capacity of criminal justice institutions through training and mentoring, to reinforcing Kenya’s CT infrastructure such as through security installation investments at the Kahawa Law Court – Kenya’s first court dedicated to addressing terrorism offences,” she said.

She added that the UK is also supporting the construction of the new headquarters for the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit in the coastal region, which will be completed this year.

Rashid Aman, the Chief Administration Secretary in the Ministry of Health Rashid Aman who spoke in the event said that the role played by forensic medical services to the public health and safety of this country cannot be underestimated.

While thanking the UK for the support, Aman emphasized the need of having a one government approach to help tap in expertise from different sectors.

“We have heard the challenges face by the officers in the Division of Forensic and Pathology Services but I wish to recognize the efforts and successes by this team despite these challenges,” he said