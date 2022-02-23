Bomet gubernatorial aspirants reach truce ahead of joint prayers

BOMET, Kenya, Feb 23 – Gubernatorial candidates in Bomet have reached a truce ahead of joint prayers planned for Saturday.

Bishop Paul Leleito led religious and the Myot council of elders in mediated discussions among Chama Cha Mashinani’s Isaac Rutto and the United Democratic Alliance party’s hopefuls the incumbent, Hillary Barchok and John Mosonik.

Despite earlier open defiance to attend the planned meeting, Rutto and Mosonik conceded that they had set aside their differences with the incumbent Prof Hillary Barchok in the interest of the people of Bomet.

The three aspirants met at Governor Barchok’s office before heading to the County Assembly of Bomet for joint session and press briefing on the unexpected turn of events.

Rutto of CCM said they had agreed to put the people before personal interests in that their hunt for votes must no longer divide the locals.

He said they have promised not to hurl insults at each other in the course of the ongoing campaigns saying they vowed to uphold peace while selling their respective policies and ideas.

Further, he noted that Kenya was still a multi-party state which stood on the ideals of democracy as enshrined in the constitution saying, belonging to any political party must be respected and does not warrant either belittling or insults.

The immediate former Chief Administrative Secretary for Petroleum and Mining John Mosonik said at the end of the day, the people were charged with the responsibility of deciding who their leaders will be through electoral process of voting.

Mosonik said the County will make meaningful strides in development if visionary leaders were chosen saying the chaos and name calling including petty politicking and division will derail development plans and their implementation.

He said the direction the County leaders have embraced was undoubtedly prudent in letting inclusivity and sober discussion be the rule of the game adding that the ultimate winners ought to be the electoral population whom power were vested in.

On his part, Governor Barchok said Bomet County had hit national headlines for the wrong reasons and that the move to bring together all political leaders was meant to change the narrative henceforth.

He pointed out that they have buried their differences with Rutto and that despite the fact the clamor for the gubernatorial position was still on, the competition has been set to be healthy as well as mature.

He said his competitors have unanimously vowed to uphold peaceful campaigns culminating to August 9 general elections saying provision of tranquil environment will go a long way in enabling socioeconomic development for posterity.

He urged the locals to shun leaders inclined to violence and lawlessness and that differences between leaders usually are not personal and should not cause cutthroat rivalry between diehard followers.

Bishop Leleito has consequently urged wananchi to turn up in large numbers saying all political aspirants, the sitting and retired political leaders led by former East Africa Minister John Koech will be in attendance.