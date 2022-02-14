Bed-hoppers will not be accommodated in boarding schools: Magoha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has denied the existence of a policy to lock out homosexuals from boarding school saying school heads only expel “those who hop from one bed to another.”

“If you want to hop from one bed to another, then you need to be released to go to a day school where you’ll be closer to your parents who are your first responsibility,” Magoha said when he commissioned a classroom in Parklands, Nairobi.

The CS said his remarks on admission of gay students were taken out out context even as he maintained that boarding schools will not tolerate students he described as invasive and manipulative.

“We have no problems with homosexuals who do their business out in the streets. But if you are like the ones we have found, you move from one bed to another, we have proclaimed that those ones shall be day scholars,” he said.

“No one has told you to go and disturb another person’s child. Why don’t you wait until you go home, go to the streets and do what you want?” CS Magoha posed.

The Cabinet Secretary had made remarks in December 2021 suggesting that homesexual students should only join day secondary schools.

The remarks attracted mixed reactions with various pro-choice lobby groups condemning them as recriminatory.