Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto joined forces with ANC's Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya's Moses Wetangula on January 23, 2o22.

Kenya

Battle for political supremacy in Western Kenya takes shape

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The battle for political supremacy in Western Kenya is on Monday expected to take centre stage as Kenya Kwanza Alliance Principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula host Deputy President William Ruto in Busia as they popularise their new outfit.

The trio is also set to spread the message that sustainable economic growth will only be realised through empowerment of small enterprises that support millions of households.

Kakamega Governor and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Leader Wycliffe Oparanya is expected to host all ODM aspirants for various seats in the 5 Western counties of Vihiga, Busia, Kakamega, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia for a consultative meeting.

Oparanya’s meeting is expected to set the pace for party primaries which they are expected to hold jointly with new entrant Democratic Action Party of Kenya.

The second term governor has been positioning himself as the region’s topmost political leader and appears to be stamping his authority on the region which has for years been accused of lacking a kingpin.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

ODM denies endorsing Khalwale for Kakamega gubernatorial seat

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 31 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has denied claims by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale that the Raila-Odinga led...

7 days ago

Fifth Estate

Access to information critical in the electoral process

The current discussions and speculations on the contents and possible content of the MoUs that will follow the upcoming political coalitions ahead of the...

January 30, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila to register Azimio Party next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The Orange Democratic Movement-led Azimio la Umoja Movement is set to be registered as a political party in the...

January 29, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Stop giving excuses for tolerating violence, Ruto tells Raila

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 20 –Deputy President has asked Opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop using violence as a ladder to ascend to the presidency....

January 20, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM to pick candidates through consensus, ballot a measure of last resort: Sifuna

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has already commenced party primaries to avoid last minute pressure that might conflict...

January 20, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM says UDA letter to ICC over political violence defeatist

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has criticized the move by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to write...

January 20, 2022

Top stories

Jimi Wanjigi’s day in court

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts Wednesday to answer to charges of fraudulent acquisition of...

January 19, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURE STORY: Atwoli hosts Raila, Murathe and Team Azimio for lunch

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli hosted ODM leader Raila Odinga at his Kajiado home on Sunday. Also present was Jubilee’s David Murathe, Suna East...

January 16, 2022