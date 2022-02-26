Azimio to unveil presidential candidate in 2 weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance will unveil its joint presidential candidate in two weeks so as to start campaigns ahead of the August election.

The announcement was made Saturday when President Uhuru Kenyatta joined his handshake partner Raila Odinga at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s National Delegates Convention at Kasarani stadium.

The two had attended a similar meeting for the ruling Jubilee party at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) that was also graced by One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chiefs Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, KANU’s Gideon Moi, Cyrus Jirongo of United Democratic Party, Narc’s Charity Ngilu among others.

All indications show that Odinga will fly the Azimio flag to battle it out with Deputy President William Ruto in the race to succeed President Kenyatta who will complete his second and final term in August when elections will be held.

“We are unveiling Azimio One Kenya Alliance and we will defeat them (rivals led by his Deputy William Ruto),” Kenyatta told delegates at the Jubilee NDC before heading to Kasarani for the ODM meeting.

Jubilee and ODM have already signed cooperating agreements with various parties which will all be under the new coalition.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is an OKA principal said Friday that they will first sign a coalition agreement amongst themselves and deposit it with the Registrar of Political Parties before signing another with the Azimio team.

Kenyatta has made it clear he prefers Odinga to his Deputy William Ruto who was edged out of Jubilee party on Saturday after a rebellious three years in which he has been criticising the government and the party from within.