Capital News
ANC Leader Musalia Mudvadi as he was campaigning in Likuyani constituency. /CFM

Kenya

Azimio plotting to have its patron Uhuru stay in power, reject them! – Mudavadi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi says attempts by their competitors to have President Uhuru Kenyatta cling to power will not succeed.

Mudavadi has alleged that the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja Movement is committed towards having President Kenyatta remain in power.

“The President has since made it public that he is the patron for the Azimio team where its members are constantly plotting to have him remain in power but we want to tell them that they will not succeed,” he said during a tour of Likuyani in Kakamega County on Tuesday.

He cited the Head of State’s association with the Azimio team stating that is is a clear indication that he has no plans to retire.

“This guy does not want to go home at all, he wants to have an arrangement like that which was witnessed in the DRC where the former President Joseph Kabila refused to step down from his party,” he said.

He noted that it is unfortunate that the Head of State had resulted to imposing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to Kenyans as his preferred successor.

Mudavadi joined forces with the Deputy President William Ruto who cut ties with his boss – President Kenyatta.

In the tour at his backyard, Mudavadi asked the electorate to be alert and avert a scenario where Kenya will have a puppet President.

“Let us not risk of having a former President ruling the country through the backdoor. You need to elect in a government that will be independent and come up with programmes that will help our nation,” he said.

President Kenyatta is believed to be rooting for Odinga as his preferred successor in the August 2022 polls and on Monday while launching the Universal Health Coverage plan in Mombasa hinted that he will soon tell Kenyans on who he thinks should succeed him.

