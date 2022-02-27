Connect with us

Azimio La Umoja, One Kenya Alliance to sign Coalition agreement on Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – One Kenya Alliance principals are on Monday expected to sign a coalition agreement with their counterparts in the Azimio La Umoja led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga

This is after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka declared that the proposed Azimio-One Kenya Alliance grand coalition will be unveiled only after Wiper, KANU, Kenya Democratic Party and Narc-Kenya sign their coalition agreement on Monday.

According to Matungulu MP Stephen Mule the Principals are expected to hold a closed-door meeting where they will agree on the coalition logo and colours after they join forces.

President Kenyatta on Saturday said that he and Odinga are planning a joint rally to unveil the structure of the Azimio la Umoja movement which brings together close to 15 political outfits.

Speaking on Saturday after he led Jubilee Party delegates in endorsing a working arrangement with the Azimio-One Kenya coalition, President Kenyatta termed the day a happy moment for him as the country opens a new political chapter.

The Head of State who has shown an open preference for Odinga revealed that the coalition will tour the country and make consultations after which they will then announce one candidate ahead of the August General Elections.

President Kenyatta who is serving out his second and final constitutional term in office, exuded confidence that the now joint coalition would floor its contestants in the polls.

