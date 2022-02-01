Connect with us

Capital News
Members of Kenya's Anti-Terror Police Unit seen here during a recent deployment/Simon Maina /AFP

NATIONAL NEWS

ATPU arrests 29-year-old terror suspect with 95 used phones

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 — Security agencies have apprehended a 29-year-old terror suspect in Nairobi.

The suspect identified as Mohamed Abubakar Hussein was found in possession of 95 used phones during an operation led by the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU), according to the National Police Service (NPS).

“The Multi-Agency Security teams in Nairobi led by the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) officers have this morning arrested 29-year-old Mohamed Abubakar Hussein suspected to be linked to terror activities. In his possession were 95 used Nokia (kabambe) phones,” the NPS said Tuesday.

The police said that the suspect was in custody as security agencies continue with investigations.

The police service urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities to security agencies for action to be taken.

“While we have enhanced our security presence across the country, we urge the public to share information on any suspicious activities within their areas,” police stated.

His arrest comes hot on the heels of a series of terror alerts from several embassies who warned on Friday that a terror attack was imminent on Kenya’s soil.

The French, United States (US), Germany and the Dutch embassies urged increased vigilance in public places and areas frequented by foreign nationals which they say are among the major areas being targeted by the terrorist groups.

In its notice on January 27, France described the threat as a “real risk”, warning its nationals and Kenyans at large to exercise caution.

“There is a persistence of serious threats against Western nationals in Kenya. There is a real risk targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals (restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, shopping malls, etc.), particularly in Nairobi,” read a notice published by the country’s Foreign Office.

Cases of terrorism have been on the rise in the country in recent weeks the latest being an Improvised Explosive Device(IED) attack on a passenger vehicle in Mandera which claimed seven lives injured more than a dozen passengers.

The attack has been blamed on the Somalia-based militant group, Al-Shabaab who have staged a series of attacks on Kenyan soil.

