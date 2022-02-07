Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Musalia Mudavadi. /FILE

Kenya

ANC says it will scrap CBC if Mudavadi gets into power

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Amani National Congress (ANC) now says it will scrap Competence-Based-Curriculum of education if the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto and its Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi are successful in their quest of forming the next government.

The party through its Twitter handle quoted Mudavadi who has recently faulted the rollout of the new education curriculum which he stated was hurriedly implemented.

The ANC supremo claimed that the Jubilee Government began implementing the programme without wide and genuine consultations with stakeholders.

Mudavadi stated that the new system is a big burden and an academic frustration to Kenyan parents and pointed out that the move will remove the confusion that is in the education system.

According to the ANC leader, Kenyans need an education system that everyone understands and can be handled well by teachers.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DAP-allied MPs dismiss Mudavadi’s bribery claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — Members of Parliament who have ditched ANC and Ford Kenya parties to join Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K)...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muthama: UDA has no legal pact with ANC, Ford Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 31 – The United Democratic Alliance now says there is no legal agreement with the Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford...

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi decries ‘theft’ of Kenya Kwanza campaign phrase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has claimed they newly unveiled political formation comprising Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Musalia...

January 30, 2022

Fifth Estate

Access to information critical in the electoral process

The current discussions and speculations on the contents and possible content of the MoUs that will follow the upcoming political coalitions ahead of the...

January 30, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

ANC labels OKA a holding ground for Raila’s Azimio Movement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — The Amani National Congress (ANC) has branded the One Kenya Alliance which it ditched on January 23 as a...

January 30, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Sour grapes won’t bring back OKA: Kabatesi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — The Amani National Congress (ANC) has dismissed critics labeling its leader Musalia Mudavadi as a traitor saying the party...

January 30, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza loyalists urge voters in Kirinyaga to reject ‘Project Raila’

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jan 29 — Leaders allied to UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya have urged voters to reject candidates imposed on them ahead of August General...

January 29, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It’s fake news!, UDA denies Standard’s report on power sharing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The United Democratic Alliance has denied a report carried on the Standard newspaper on Saturday detailing an alleged power...

January 29, 2022