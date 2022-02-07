ANC says it will scrap CBC if Mudavadi gets into power

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Amani National Congress (ANC) now says it will scrap Competence-Based-Curriculum of education if the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto and its Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi are successful in their quest of forming the next government.

The party through its Twitter handle quoted Mudavadi who has recently faulted the rollout of the new education curriculum which he stated was hurriedly implemented.

The ANC supremo claimed that the Jubilee Government began implementing the programme without wide and genuine consultations with stakeholders.

Mudavadi stated that the new system is a big burden and an academic frustration to Kenyan parents and pointed out that the move will remove the confusion that is in the education system.

According to the ANC leader, Kenyans need an education system that everyone understands and can be handled well by teachers.