Alarm as Makueni registers 5 defilement cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Authorities have raised an alarm following the increased incidences of defilement in Makueni county in recent weeks.

At least five cases of defilement were reported in the county over a period of five days with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) urging parents and caregivers to take safety of their children seriously and report any such offenses to security agencies.

On Friday, a father who is accused of defiling his 11-year-old daughter at a secluded pathway in Kibwezi, Makueni County was arraigned in court.

The 38-year-old suspect is reported to have committed the act on January 30 at around 6.30pm, while heading home from a shop in company of his daughter.

“Reporting to the police, the class five pupil at a local day school narrated how her father had restrained her hands along a stretch within Mikuyuni Teachers area, before forcing himself into the petrified girl,” the agency said.

The DCI added that the suspect had warned the 11-year-old victim of dire consequences should she report the matter.

“But realizing she had difficulty in walking, he further coached her to frame a fellow pupil at the school, a boy. Nyumba kumi officials who got wind of the matter yesterday demanded to have the alleged perpetrator questioned, as the victim was taken to Kibwezi Sub-county Hospital for examination,” the DCI said.

The agency further said that the victim later revealed to the medical team that she had been sexually assaulted by her father.

The suspect was later arrested when he accompanied the Nyumba Kumi team to the home of the boy he had allegedly framed, according to the agency.

The incident preceded yet another attempted defilement case in Kibwezi on Thursday, where a class eight pupil escaped narrowly after passersby rescued her from the hands of an alleged sex pest.

The agency said the suspect was also taken to custody pending arraignment.

“These two incidents make five the total number of defilement cases reported in Makueni over the past 5 days, and parents and caregivers are thus advised to take note of this alarming trend,” DCI stated.