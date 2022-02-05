Connect with us

India has offered to improve the skills of Afghans cadets.

World

Afghanistan embassy lauds India’s offer to enhance Afghan cadets’s English skills

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Embassy of Afghanistan in Delhi has welcomed India’s offer a 12-month training program in Effective English Communication for Business and Office Purpose under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme program to 80 Afghan cadets who have recently graduated from various military academies in India.

The 80 young Afghan cadets who recently graduated from various military academies in India have been offered a 12-month training program in Effective English Communication for Business and office purposes under ITEC program by the Government of India. The program starts on February 7, the young cadets will be placed in three different institutes in India and will be provided with accommodation and a monthly allowance, according to Afghanistan’s Embassy statement.

Given the challenges and uncertainty facing these freshly graduated young cadets due to the prevailing situation back home, the Embassy of Afghanistan in India welcomes and applauses the generous move by the Indian government, as per the statement of Afghanistan’s Embassy.

