Ababu Namwamba appointed Head of International Relations in Ruto’s presidential campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba has been appointed Head of International Relations in Deputy president William Ruto’s Presidential Campaign.

Namwamba was appointed to the position through the WSR Campaign secretariat according to the Hussein Mohamed who is the Director of Communications at WSR presidential campaign.

DP Ruto termed Namwamba’s wealth of expertise in the public sector and diplomatic circles as a great addition to his campaigns as he seeks to clinch the country’s top seat during the Augut,9 general elections

“We have worked closely with Ababu over the past 10 years on many fronts and I have come to value his leadership, experience, focus, and empathy. It is because of those qualities that I could not be more grateful to have him in our campaign team,” Ruto said.

“With his considerable diplomatic talents, deep knowledge of the continent, strong network in the global stage and unwavering determination, I am confident in his role, leading international relations within my presidential campaign,” he added.

According to Mohamed, Namwamba has a “highly impressive profile as a public interest attorney and has previously been very active on the international lobbying circuit, strongly advocating for international human rights and fair-trade practices”

Namwamba served as the CAS Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade from January 2018. He also served as a member of parliament (MP) in the 10th and 11th Parliaments.

“Hon. Namwamba has also served as the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Kenya. His reign is remembered for enactment of the long-desired Sports Act, actualizing the National Youth Council, strengthening of the National Youth Service (NYS) and Streamlining the National Youth Enterprise Fund,” Mohamed said.