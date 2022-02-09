9 Envoys welcome Kenya’s accession to African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance

NAIROBI, Kenya 28 – Nine foreign envoys have welcomed Kenya’s accession to the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

In a joint statement, the ambassadors described this as a step in the right direction and encouraged all politicians to follow the charter’s principles and articles which sets strong frameworks in support of democracy.

“As Kenya prepares for political parties primary and the August elections, we commend Kenya’s work to advance early preparations, election security and support for independent institutions such as Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that has the constitutional mandate to conduct the elections itself,” read the statement.

The ambassadors and high commissioners commended Kenyan non-state actors for their important contribution in promoting electoral integrity and citizens’ knowledge and participation including women’s political participation in the electoral process.

“Kenya can rightly be proud of its status as the leading democracies in Africa. We as partners will continue to engage with Kenyan leaders, citizens and organizations across the country in months ahead,” it stated.

The ambassadors and high commissioners said that they recognize the importance of free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in the August general elections for Kenya’s prosperous and stable future.

“We share the fundamental principles outlined in the African Charter of transparency, accountability, equal representation, rule of law and respect of human rights” concluded the statement.

The partners have also appreciated the recent dialogue with Kenya’s executive that affirmed their commitment to facilitating a conducive environment for the August polls.