4th witness in Gicheru ICC case says he was given Sh500,000 to withdraw testimony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The fourth prosecution witness in the ongoing trial case of lawyer Paul Gicheru, who is facing witness tampering charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC), on Monday said that he was offered Sh500,000 to withdraw his testimony.

He started by describing his first meeting with Gicheru, saying they at a location (16), in the company of another person labelled person (14).

According to the witness, person (14) was also a victim who had received a Sh500,000 bribe, and his role at the office was to explain to him ‘how things are done’.

“I remember it was upstairs, a neat office and there was a reception,” he said.

During cross-examination by the prosecution, the witness said he was to stop testifying in the case against DP Ruto and also assist in locating other witnesses in exchange for the money.

“He (Gicheru) told me that I was going to receive Sh500,000 if I stopped giving statements in the Ruto case, and I will receive more if I bring other witnesses that I know of,” stated the witness.

“Gicheru told me that ‘mkubwa’ wants no stone left unturned in this case and that he wanted me to assist in locating other witnesses,” he said.

In the first meeting, the witness said Gicheru offered him Sh10,000 in cash which he referred to as transport money and was to receive the bribe money at another meeting.

He said he was provided with a phone number which he was to be contacted with for further directions.

“I received a call from someone who was calling on behalf of Mr Gicheru and was asked to travel to location (4),” he said.

The witness however said he decided not to show up, claiming that he was scared for his life.

“I decided not to go and switched off my phone because I thought that it might be a trap and they had a plan to harm me,” he stated.

Gicheru is facing 8 charges of witness bribery and intimidation in what the Prosecution said was an attempt to sabotage the case against Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Arap Sang.

He denied all the charges during the opening of the trial on February 15, 2022.

The prosecution, during its opening remarks on February 14, 2022, said they will be presenting evidence of phone records and transactions to confirm that Gicheru acted to prevent witnesses from testifying and coerced them to recant their statements.

They stated that they will present evidence showing how Gicheru, while operating from his office in Eldoret, decided which witnesses will be targeted and how much money they will be given.

The prosecution also submitted that Gicheru was to lead the witnesses in signing legal documents to cease cooperation with the court.